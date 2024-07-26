FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Given New $44.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FS Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $44.62 on Thursday. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $348.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.05.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $51.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Research analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 284,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in FS Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

