FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 26.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,603,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,935,000 after buying an additional 1,398,998 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,331,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after acquiring an additional 141,625 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 951.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,145 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,882,000 after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.21. 375,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,053. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

