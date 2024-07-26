FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.
FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.1 %
FTAIP stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18.
About FTAI Aviation
