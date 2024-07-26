FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. FTI Consulting updated its FY24 guidance to $8.10-8.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.100-8.600 EPS.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FCN stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.40. 214,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,450. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.09. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $171.81 and a 1-year high of $243.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $3,588,142.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,416 shares in the company, valued at $11,579,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $11,163,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

