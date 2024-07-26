FY2024 Earnings Estimate for B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Issued By Raymond James

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cormark increased their price target on B2Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cibc World Mkts lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.97.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of C$622.09 million during the quarter.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -440.00%.

Insider Transactions at B2Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$582,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total value of C$582,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total value of C$46,574.40. Insiders sold a total of 162,575 shares of company stock valued at $628,781 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

