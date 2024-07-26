FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Aecon Group Inc. Issued By Stifel Canada (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Stifel Canada lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Aecon Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.
Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of C$846.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion.
Aecon Group Stock Performance
ARE opened at C$14.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The stock has a market cap of C$921.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.42 and a 1 year high of C$17.40.
Aecon Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.35%.
Aecon Group Company Profile
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
