FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Aecon Group Inc. Issued By Stifel Canada (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Stifel Canada lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Aecon Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of C$846.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion.

ARE has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Desjardins cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.15.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

ARE opened at C$14.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The stock has a market cap of C$921.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.42 and a 1 year high of C$17.40.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.35%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

