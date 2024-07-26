FY2026 EPS Estimates for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. Cut by Cormark (TSE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSE:HTL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Shares of TSE:HTL opened at C$2.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$326.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.50 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.39. Hamilton Thorne has a fifty-two week low of C$1.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.20.

Hamilton Thorne ( TSE:HTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.03 million. Hamilton Thorne had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.90%.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

