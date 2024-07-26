G999 One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.60 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 105.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 230.1% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $15.60 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00042193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00014223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000622 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.