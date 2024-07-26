Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.740-3.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Gaming and Leisure Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.74-$3.76 EPS.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.45. 1,425,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,047. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

