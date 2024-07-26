GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.66. GATX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.300-7.700 EPS.

GATX stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,649. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. GATX has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.96.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.39). GATX had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GATX will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna increased their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $1,254,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,055.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total transaction of $670,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,472.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $1,254,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,055.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,678. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

