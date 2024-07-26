GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Increased to $216.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GEV. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Argus initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $201.50 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.39.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $161.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.50. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $185.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,569,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,273,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,235,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

