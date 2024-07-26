GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $174.00 to $202.00. The stock had previously closed at $160.00, but opened at $168.46. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. GE Vernova shares last traded at $168.92, with a volume of 182,227 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GEV. Melius started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

