Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 144.2% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Geely Automobile Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GELYY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. 42,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,899. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58.

Geely Automobile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0168 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

