General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,164,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,081,488,000 after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,284,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $592,764,000 after buying an additional 24,395 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,348,000 after buying an additional 40,689 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,040,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,636 shares of company stock valued at $20,209,317. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,785. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.