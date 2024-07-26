General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.400-14.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.8 billion-$48.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.7 billion.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.40. 1,079,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,785. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.82 and its 200-day moving average is $281.91. The company has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $214.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $311.33.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,636 shares of company stock valued at $20,209,317 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

