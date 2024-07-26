General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.400-14.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.8 billion-$48.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.7 billion.
General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of GD stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.40. 1,079,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,785. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.82 and its 200-day moving average is $281.91. The company has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $214.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.75.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $311.33.
In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,636 shares of company stock valued at $20,209,317 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
