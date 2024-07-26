General Electric (NYSE:GE) Announces Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Electric updated its FY24 guidance to $3.95-4.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.950-4.200 EPS.

General Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE GE opened at $164.71 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $178.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.01.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.93.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

