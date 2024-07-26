Getech Group (LON:GTC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.10

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.24 ($0.03), with a volume of 1009146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).
Getech Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.32 million, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.38.
About Getech Group
Getech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides government advisory, geoscience, and geospatial services. It operates in three segments: Products, Services, and Asset development. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.
