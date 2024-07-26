Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.18

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$55.18 and last traded at C$55.18, with a volume of 30424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.99.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The firm has a market cap of C$9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$938.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$956.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 16.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.0599002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.277 dividend. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total value of C$161,200.13. In other news, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total value of C$161,200.13. Also, Director Ghislain Houle bought 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$51.83 per share, with a total value of C$498,834.88. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

