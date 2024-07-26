Gilead Sciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 45,351 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the average volume of 21,601 put options.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.01. 7,452,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,466,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average is $71.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

