Goal Acquisitions (NASDAQ:PUCKU) Trading 3.2% Higher

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Goal Acquisitions Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goal Acquisitions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goal Acquisitions stock. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKU – Free Report) by 397.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Goal Acquisitions were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Goal Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.