goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given New C$215.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$208.00 to C$215.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$211.00.

goeasy Stock Up 0.3 %

GSY stock opened at C$196.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$185.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$173.24. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. goeasy has a one year low of C$101.34 and a one year high of C$206.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.07, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 26.61.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.77 by C$0.06. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of C$357.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that goeasy will post 17.2156863 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.47%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

