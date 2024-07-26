GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Position Lifted by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 165.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDRX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 301.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in GoodRx by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GDRX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. 128,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,171. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -887.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $197.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Barclays raised their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded GoodRx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on GDRX

GoodRx Profile

(Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.