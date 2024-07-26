Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance
Shares of GHIXW stock remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Friday. Gores Holdings IX has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.
About Gores Holdings IX
