Graco (NYSE:GGG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Graco had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Graco stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.95. The stock had a trading volume of 276,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,350. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. Graco has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $94.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

