GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Up to $55.70

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.70, but opened at $59.46. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $57.38, with a volume of 3,311,904 shares trading hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $695,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,753,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 799.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

