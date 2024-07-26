GreenPower Motor (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) Trading Down 3.7%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.16. 46,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 401,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.
About GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
