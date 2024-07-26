Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Update

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Greggs Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGGSF remained flat at $38.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. Greggs has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Get Greggs alerts:

About Greggs

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.