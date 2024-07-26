Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Update

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Greggs Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GGGSF remained flat at $38.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. Greggs has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $38.00.
About Greggs
