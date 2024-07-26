Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) Short Interest Up 67.9% in July

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,500 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the June 30th total of 173,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.02. 32,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,179. Gyre Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Gyre Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gyre Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

In other news, Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $41,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

