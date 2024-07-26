H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stake Increased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,572 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.08% of H World Group worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in H World Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in H World Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,229,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,540,000 after acquiring an additional 382,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 285,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter. H World Group had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 16.47%. Equities analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA initiated coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

