Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Lowered to $45.00 at TD Cowen

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $34.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,204. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.