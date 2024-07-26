Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Shares Up 11.4%

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) shot up 11.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$115.89 and last traded at C$115.46. 94,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 76,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$103.65.

HPS.A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Hammond Power Solutions from C$85.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. National Bankshares raised Hammond Power Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$108.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$112.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

