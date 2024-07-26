Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th.

Hanover Bancorp Stock Down 6.2 %

HNVR opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $120.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.23. Hanover Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $18.86.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanover Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hanover Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

