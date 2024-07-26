Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.34), Zacks reports. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million.

Hanover Bancorp Stock Down 6.2 %

HNVR traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $16.56. 1,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,686. Hanover Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $120.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47.

Hanover Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hanover Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

