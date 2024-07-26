Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Hanover Foods Stock Performance

OTC HNFSA remained flat at $63.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.60. Hanover Foods has a 1 year low of $46.44 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Get Hanover Foods alerts:

Hanover Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hanover Foods Corporation engages in processing, packaging, and selling fresh canned and frozen products. It offers baked beans, beans, canned blends and vegetables, frozen blends and vegetables, kosher, pork and beans, soft pretzels, steam in bag products, and tomatoes, as well as soups, salads, and broths.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.