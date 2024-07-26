Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.
Hanover Foods Stock Performance
OTC HNFSA remained flat at $63.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.60. Hanover Foods has a 1 year low of $46.44 and a 1 year high of $70.00.
Hanover Foods Company Profile
