Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.
Harley-Davidson Price Performance
HOG traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $36.84. 4,303,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,421. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.
