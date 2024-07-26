Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HOG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.84. 4,303,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.