Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Holdings Decreased by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 60,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $7,018,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 7.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRMY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 0.1 %

HRMY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.32. The stock had a trading volume of 58,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,741. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.72. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $39.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.