HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $390.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $375.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.72.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $352.79 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $356.30. The stock has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.74.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 621.57%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 22.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $516,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

