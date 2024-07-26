Head to Head Survey: Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) vs. WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) and WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Lyons Bancorp has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Lyons Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyons Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WSFS Financial $1.27 billion 2.71 $269.16 million $4.48 12.74

This table compares Lyons Bancorp and WSFS Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lyons Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lyons Bancorp and WSFS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyons Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A WSFS Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

WSFS Financial has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.92%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Lyons Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Lyons Bancorp and WSFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyons Bancorp N/A N/A N/A WSFS Financial 20.73% 11.94% 1.39%

Dividends

Lyons Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. WSFS Financial pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Lyons Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyons Bancorp

Lyons Bancorp Inc. operates as a financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and consumer instalment loans; and residential real estate loans, such as classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans comprising recreational, auto, personal, personal line of credit, and home improvement loans; financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services. The company also provides mortgage, online and mobile banking, telephone banking, credit and debit card, online cash management, merchant, safe deposit boxes, wire transfer, traveller program, online bill pay, e-statements, money orders, and official checks services. It operates branches in Wayne, Onondaga, Yates, Ontario, Monroe, Seneca, and Cayuga counties, New York. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Lyons, New York.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides a range of loans, which comprise fixed and adjustable rate residential loans; commercial mortgage and commercial loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, unsecured lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans. In addition, it offers insurance products; planning and advisory services, investment management, trust services, and credit and deposit products to individual, corporate and institutional clients; retail securities and insurance brokerage services; mortgage and title services; residential mortgage and refinancing solutions; and leases small equipment and fixed assets, as well as provides financial planning, customized investment strategies, brokerage products, fiduciary, and wealth management services. Further, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering and reconcilement services, armored carrier management, loss protection, and deposit safe cash logistics services, as well as trustee, agency, bankruptcy administration, custodial and commercial domicile services. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

