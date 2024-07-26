Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 29,861 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,861 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $1,566,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 106,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,314,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 702,049 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.71 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $103.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.63 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLNE. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

View Our Latest Report on CLNE

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.