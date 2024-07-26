Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 25,000 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $116.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.37. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

