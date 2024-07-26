Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.57 Million Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of PagSeguro Digital worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 11,990.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PAGS opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.92. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $869.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.16 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

