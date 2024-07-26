Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $352,000 in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $52,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $52,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,024.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,281 shares of company stock worth $5,689,053 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of SYM stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $41.38. Symbotic Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $424.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYM shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

