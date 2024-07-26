Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 332,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Teekay were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teekay by 3.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 50,444 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Teekay by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 34,187 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teekay during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TK opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. Teekay Co. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $365.05 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 106.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

