Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $263,000 Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,948 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,952,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,077,000 after acquiring an additional 46,232 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,402,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,990,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,001,000 after purchasing an additional 723,663 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.