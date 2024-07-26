Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Douglas Emmett worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.1 %

DEI stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

