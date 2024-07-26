Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,767 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,074 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in DexCom were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DexCom by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $231,773,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DexCom from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $107.85 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

