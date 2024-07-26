Hedera (HBAR) One Day Volume Hits $41.03 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and $41.03 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00041911 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00014176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000615 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,864,803,624 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,864,803,624.18249 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06725915 USD and is up 3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $50,132,215.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

