Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Up 3,066.7% in July

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 3,066.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Heineken Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $48.47 on Friday. Heineken has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

