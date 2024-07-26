Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Up 3,066.7% in July

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 3,066.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Heineken Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $48.47 on Friday. Heineken has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
About Heineken
