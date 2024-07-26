Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 8,550.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
