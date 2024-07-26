Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 8,550.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.